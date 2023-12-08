Converge to launch AI contact center in PH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- --- Converge ICT Solutions has partnered with an AI customer relationship management (CRM) platform and global technology company for the launch of one of the first of its kind generative artificial intelligence (AI) contact centers in the Philippines.

Converge disclosed it has tapped anew Salesforce, an AI CRM platform for the contact centerbusing technology and data-driven transformation enabled and deployed with its partner’s Service Cloud, Field Service, and MuleSoft.

Converge will leverage the power of predictive and generative AI through Einstein and Einstein 1 Platform to transform operational efficiency and enhance digital experiences for their residential and enterprise customers using Salesforce solutions.

Additionally, with the first predictive and generative AI platform on a CRM, Converge will increase productivity of their Customer Service teams via digitized support channels which will encourage self-service, reducing the time to respond to customers and resolve cases, and making insightful and meaningful decisions with data.

Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero said the contact center will transform customer experiences and efficiency with generative AI.

“We have the best-in-class network, now we are leveraging the most modern technology to give the best customer experience to our more than two million subscribers. We paved the way for the more meaningful use of AI in our Network Operations (in our back-end), now we are embedding this into our customer-facing operations, in customer experience. We are committed to innovate in every aspect of our business to better serve the broadband needs of our customers,” he said.

The AI contact center is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

It is m projected to bolster Converge's growth strategy and reputation as a leader in the country's telecommunications industry.