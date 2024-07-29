Coops receive sewing machines from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga, under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), distributed sewing machines to several cooperatives from various towns in Pampanga.

The multipurpose cooperatives from Apalit, Minalin, and Lubao also received free fabrics in addition to the sewing machines.

The equipment are expected to help the cooperatives in their production.

The turnover ceremony, held at the Provincial Capitol, was attended by Second District Board Members Fritizie David-Dizon and Sajid Khan Eusoof.

They were joined by Pampanga Public Employment Service Office (PESO) manager Luningning Vergara and staff from the PESO and the Pampanga Manpower Training Center (PMTC).

Dizon emphasized the provincial government's commitment to empowering cooperatives and ensuring they have the necessary tools and resources.