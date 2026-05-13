Cop arrested for illegal drugs

A police officer was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Monday, May 12, in the City of San Fernando.

Authorities identified the suspect as “Zab,” 28, a patrolman and resident of Barangay Pandacaqui, Mexico town.

The operation was launched by the PPO Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit, the City of San Fernando Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 3.

Police confiscated around 105 grams of shabu worth P714,000.

The suspect and the seized evidence were taken to the PDEU office.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga PPO, said the arrest of the policeman is a manifestation of PNP’s commitment to cleanse their ranks and intensify the fight against illegal drugs.

“We assure the public that the Philippine National Police will continue to uphold integrity, accountability, and professionalism in the performance of our mandate,” said Marcelo.