Cop killed, another injured in anti-kidnapping ops

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---A Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) operative was killed while another officer was wounded during an anti-kidnapping operation in Angeles City on Saturday, August 3.

Brigadier General Cosme Abrenica, PNP-AKG director, identified the fatality as Staff Sgt. Nelson Santiago and the wounded as Chief Master Sgt. Eden Accad.

The two officers are part of a PNP-AKG team which raided a safehouse to rescue two Chinese nationals allegedly abducted by their fellow Chinese on August 3, 2024 along Ayala Avenue in Makati City.

Santiago and Accad figured in a shootout with the suspected kidnappers who brought the victims to Angeles City and demanded P8 million (500,000 yuan) ransom for their release.

Santiago was pronounced dead on arrival by physicians after he and Accad were brought to the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center.

Abrenica said the operation was planned on Saturday, after receiving information from China's Police Attache Zheng Zhue regarding a case of kidnapping for ransom involving Chinese nationals.

The two Chinese gunmen, identified as Hu Kai and Ryu Don, were arrested and two hand guns, drug paraphernalia and jungle knives were seized from them.

The two kidnap victims were rescued. Their captors yielded a caliber 45 pistol, a caliber 38 revolver, electronic weighing scale, lighters, knives, and drug paraphernalia.