Cops help woman deliver baby inside patrol car

Amid ongoing relief and rescue operations in communities affected by the southwest monsoon, a group of police officers from the Meycauayan City Police Station assisted a woman in labor, by transporting her to a medical facility on Sunday morning.

The cops were conducting flood monitoring and traffic assistance near Barangay Banga, Meycauayan City, Bulacan, when they encountered the woman and her spouse.

With floodwaters rendering public transport unavailable, the responding team utilized their service vehicle to transport the expectant mother and her spouse to the nearest hospital.

The officers guided and supported the mother until she gave birth inside the patrol car.

The cops turned over the mother and newborn child to medical professionals upon arrival at the hospital. Both are currently in safe and stable condition.

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief of the Philjlpine National Police, commended the personnel generosity, alertness and dedication to public service under challenging environmental conditions.

"Ang trabaho ng pulis, hindi nagtatapos sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan. Sa gitna ng baha at unos, pangunahing tungkulin natin ang magligtas ng buhay. I am proud of our officers in Meycauayan for showing true initiative. Ganito ang tunay na serbisyo na inaasahan ng publiko mula sa atin," Nartatez stated.

(PNP-PIO)