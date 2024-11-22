Cops nab 13 persons for different crimes

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 13 individuals were arrested for different offenses, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, PPPO director, said the Mexico police apprehended two individuals for alleged violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (RA 9165).

The suspects were reportedly flagged down at a checkpoint for not wearing helmets when police noticed one of the suspects allegedly discarding a sachet of white substance.

This prompted police to conduct a search, which resulted in the discovery of two grams of shabu.

Separate buy-bust operations launched in Sta. Rita and the City of San Fernando also resulted in the arrest of three more individuals.

Police were able to recover 8.9 grams of suspected crystal meth worth P60,129.

Dimaandal said the local police were also able to arrest a man wanted for homicide in Porac.

Another person from the City of San Fernando, who is facing charges carnapping, was also apprehended, the police official said.

The cops also nabbed a person from Sta. Ana town, who was charged with Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In Masantol town Dimaandal said that five individuals were apprehended for allegedly engaging in illegal card gambling.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of bet money and gambling paraphernalia.

The Pampanga police director added that two individuals, formerly affiliated with an agricultural advocacy group, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Mexico and Macabebe towns.

The duo reportedly surrendered to authorities rifle grenades.