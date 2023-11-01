Cops nab 239 for gun ban, 52 for liquor ban violations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — As the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) 2023 concluded, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) arrested several individuals for violation of gun ban and liquor ban.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of PRO-3, said nearly 300 persons were apprehended for disregarding election-related measures imposed from August 29 to October 30.

He said 239 individuals were nabbed for carrying guns and other deadly weapons.

Their arrest also led to confiscation of 287 assorted firearms, and sharp and pointed weapons, added Hidalgo.

Some 52 persons were also apprehended for disobeying the 48-hour liquor in connection with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo meanwhile said all election returns and ballot boxes in the region have been safely transported to municipal treasurer’s offices during the election day.

He said around 4,000 police personnel were deployed across the region during the election day.