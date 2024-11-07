Cops nab 3 'most wanted' persons in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3) on Thursday reported the arrest of three "most wanted" persons in Central Luzon.

PRO 3 said the suspects were nabbed by virtue of warrants of arrest served on November 5 and November 6.

Arrested on November 5 was a 41-year-old man identified as Emil Gerald Garcia, Top 2 most wanted man of Pampanga facing charges of violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Macabebe town.

The suspect's arrest was made by virtue of the warrant issued by Presiding Judge Noel Reyes Nerizon of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 55, Macabebe, Pampanga.

On November 6, Jayson Delos Santos was arrested in Barangay San Isidro, Laur, Nueva Ecija.

According to authorities, the suspect is facing a murder case under Criminal Case No. 28994-24, without bail.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Lady Jane G Batisan-Perez of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 34, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija.

On the same day, police arrested Mark Pecana, who is reportedly facing statutory rape and rape charges in Barangay Blessed, Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija.,

Pecana was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Ma. Theresa O. Basilio, of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 8-FC, Cabanatuan City.

Authorities said the suspects are listed among the top 10 most wanted persons in Nueva Ecija province.