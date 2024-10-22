Cops nab 4 suspected crime group members

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Policemen in Floridablanca town on Sunday arrested four alleged members of an organized crime group on Sunday.

The town police said the suspects were arrested after robbing a convenience store in Barangay Consuelo around 10:30 a.m. on October 20.

Authorities identified the suspects as Tristan Awa Bestoguey, Tom Contade Nadnaden, Harold Bangloy Saqueb and Daniel Dave Tolingan Egsaen, residents of Baguio City and Mountain Province.

The report said that the Floridablanca Municipal Police Station received a call from a staff of the store based on its monitored security system.

Upon responding, police arrested suspect Bestoguey at the site of the robbery, while his cohorts were nabbed in Porac, Pampanga after a hot pursuit operation.

The cops recovered from the suspects one .45 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber handgun, all with live ammunition; four hand grenades; P90,000 cash; assorted grocery items; bolt cutters; and a Toyota Fortuner with license plate number CCL 8293.

Authorities said the suspects were also allegedly involved in the robbery of a branch of the convenience store in Aliaga, San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.

The suspects are facing robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The local police said it is conducting a deeper probe into the group's activities and to identify the leader.

Their arrest came just a couple of days after Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Juanito Victor Remulla ordered the Central Luzon police to go after and dismantle organized syndicates and private armed groups in the region.