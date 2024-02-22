Cops nabbed 2 drug suspects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Operatives of Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) on Tuesday arrested two individuals involved in illegal drug use and trade in Bacolor town.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said one of the two suspects is classified as a high-value individual.

The suspects’ identities were withheld pending investigation.

Hidalgo said the suspects were arrested during the conduct of a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cabalantian, Bacolor town.

He added that the suspects yielded some 52 grams of alleged illegal drugs worth P353,600.

They will be facing criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.