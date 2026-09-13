Cops seize marijuana in Mexico town

Some 800 grams of suspected marijuana were seized during a buy-bust operation launched by police in Barangay Pandacaqui in Mexico town over the weekend.

The illegal drugs were confiscated from a 22-year-old man after he sold it to an undercover police officer.

The operation was conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mexico Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3.

The suspect yielded marijuana leaves worth P96,000, along with the P500 marked money used in the operation.

The arrested person is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect and confiscated items were brought to the Mexico police station for documentation and proper disposition.