Cops seize P1.2-M shabu in Nueva Ecija, Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Anti-illegal drugs operatives of the Police Regional Office III seized P1.2-million worth of shabu in two separate operations in Nueva Ecija and Pampanga recently.

In Barangay Barrera, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, elements of the Cabanatuan City Police Station confiscated P822,000 of suspected shabu from a man during an anti-illegal drug operation on March 6, 2024.

The suspect will be charged in court for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for handling 121 grams of the illegal substance.

In the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, an alleged member of Sputnik Gang and suspected drug trader was arrested in Barangay San Jose last Saturday, March 2 by authorities.

Combined elements of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Pampanga Provincial Police Office, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and San Fernando City Police Station confiscated from the 51-year old unidentified suspect some 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000.

The suspect is facing charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The entire Central Luzon police force will continue its relentless pursuit in combating illegal drug activities, in support of the Department of Interior and Local Government's BIDA Program which gears toward diminishing drug consumption within our communities,” said Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, Jr., Central Luzon Police director.