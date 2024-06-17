Cops seize P1.3M ‘shabu’ in Angeles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Operatives of Angeles City police seized over the weekend P1.3-million worth of shabu.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III, said the illegal narcotics were confiscated from a 53-year-old man identified as “Pawpaw” from Marawi City.

The buy-bust operation was conducted near Abacan Bridge, Riverside Interior, Barangay Ninoy Aquino.

Some 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,360,000 were recovered from “Pawpaw”, Hidalgo added.

The suspect was charged in court for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.