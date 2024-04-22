Cops seize P2-M ‘shabu' in City of San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than P2-million worth of suspected shabu were seized by authorities in two separate operations launched in this city on Saturday.

The local police here was able to recover around 215 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) valued at P1,462,000 during a sting in Barangay Del Pilar.

The alleged illegal narcotics were seized from two suspects identified as alias “Louie” and “Koko”, who were also subsequently arrested.

On the same day, a tricycle driver in Barangay San Isidro identified as alias “Fahdel” here also yielded some 90 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ worth P612,000.

The three arrested individuals are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.