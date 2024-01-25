Cops seize P900-K 'shabu' in Angeles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Nearly a million worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized in two separate buy-bust operations launched by the local police in Angeles City on Tuesday.

In Barangay Pulungbulu, a high value target identified as "Raydel" was arrested for allegedly dealing prohibited narcotics to a police agent.

Seized from his possession were approximately 75 grams of suspected methamphetamphine hydrochloride (shabu) with a street value of P510,000.

Two high value targets identified as "Ken" and "Tisay" were also collared in Barangay Lourdes North West around 4 PM of the same day.

The duo yielded around 60 grams of alleged shabu valued at P408,000.

The suspects will face criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.