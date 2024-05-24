COPs urged to avoid assigning men to unauthorized persons

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Brigadier General Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., director of Police Regional Office III, reminded chiefs of police (COPs) regarding the assignment of policemen to unauthorized individuals as security details.

Hidalgo cautioned the unit commanders of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent compromising their cops' duties.

He said that protective security may be revoked as needed, in accordance with the PNP’s Memorandum Circular 2019-006, should service requirements dictate.

The memorandum circular refers to the revised guidelines and procedures governing availment of protective security to government officials, diplomats and private individuals authorized to be given protection.

Hidalgo said that the PRO-3 personnel must prioritize their primary duty of serving and protecting the general public in Central Luzon.

“Our focus must remain on our primary role as guardians of peace and security in the region,” he said.

Hidalgo warned that police officials found violating the memorandum circular will be subjected to investigation under existing National Police Commission and PNP regulations.