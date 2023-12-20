Cops warned against holiday solicitation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Policemen in Central Luzon were cautioned against soliciting and accepting gifts during the holiday season.

Brigadier General Joel Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III, reminded personnel to adhere to ethical standards set for public servants.

He told policemen that many are facing financial challenges during these times due to job losses and business setbacks.

“We acknowledge the well-intentioned desire of some to reciprocate the police force's efforts, but we must refrain from soliciting gifts from the public,” Hidalgo said.

He cited the consequences of said activities such as facing administrative and criminal charges under provisions related to graft and corrupt practices.

He said solicitation is prohibited under Presidential Decree 46 and strict measures will be implemented against any personnel found violating the rules.

He extended the prohibition to the acceptance of any form of "token of gratitude" and encouraged the public to avoid offering gifts to the police as a demonstration of appreciation.