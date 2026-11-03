Cops warned against misuse police vehicles

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has warned police officers against using vehicles under police custody for personal purposes.

The police office stressed that such actions will not be tolerated regardless of rank or position.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of PRO 3 reminded his men that police vehicles are not intended for personal use.

“Vehicles under police custody are not for personal use, regardless of rank or position,” Mendez said.

He also emphasized the responsibility of unit commanders in ensuring that vehicles under their supervision are properly safeguarded, documented and accounted for.

“Every unit commander is responsible for ensuring that these vehicles are properly safeguarded, documented, and accounted for,” he said.

“Any misuse or abuse of authority will not be tolerated,” the police official added.

The PRO-3 reiterated that police personnel must observe accountability in the handling and use of vehicles under their custody. |via Tristan Jingco