Coral Cambing Elementary School: A Community Rising Together

Amid the sugarcane fields of Hacienda Luisita, Coral Cambing Elementary School (CCES) continues to shine as a model of collaboration and resilience. From its beginnings in 1956 under the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, CCES has grown into a vibrant learning hub led by Principal Wilson G. Mataga and powered by a dedicated team of teachers, parents, and community partners.

Here, education isn’t confined to classrooms. It spills out into homes, barangay halls, and even the fields. CCES has become a living, breathing community of practice where one where teachers, parents, volunteers, and local leaders work side by side to shape a brighter future for their children.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it struck rural communities hardest. With parents overwhelmed and learning barriers widening, CCES faced a daunting challenge: how could education continue in a world suddenly forced apart?

The answer came in the form of Project Ugnay sa Pag-unlad, an initiative that did not only mend broken connections but wove new ones. Led by PTA President Edna D. Amurao, the project refreshed partnerships between the school and its stakeholders through community dialogues, planning sessions, and relentless collaboration.

The school conducted diagnostic assessments aligned with DepEd’s ECARP and Project All Numerates, identifying learners who needed extra support. These findings weren’t kept within faculty meetings. They were shared with parents, who were invited to become co-builders of the solution.

One of the project’s most powerful breakthroughs was its approach to parental involvement. Instead of treating parents as spectators, CCES welcomed them as co-educators.Retired teachers volunteered to mentor parents. Young professionals returned to help design home-learning routines. Training sessions transformed mothers and fathers into confident facilitators of daily lessons.

Suddenly, living rooms became classrooms. Kitchen tables became study desks. And parents—many of whom had never imagined themselves teaching—became vital forces in their children’s academic recovery.

The local government, led by Mr. Nicolas P. Santos and the Barangay Council in Education, amplified these efforts by funding learning materials and organizing caravans to distribute them. Parents, recognizing the need for supportive environments, even built makeshift study lounges within the school—an act that beautifully captured the spirit of bayanihan.

And bayanihan, truly, is the heartbeat of Coral Cambing.

A benevolent alumni, who always refused to be named and publicly recognized for all his efforts, contributed generously to improve the school’s infrastructure, helping fund projects such as the concrete perimeter fence, cafeteria upgrades, a sports center, and an auditorium. Parents who couldn’t donate money contributed sweat by hauling materials, painting walls, repairing chairs, and ensuring the campus remained safe and welcoming.

These collective acts did not escape notice. DepEd officials have praised CCES for modeling the kind of community engagement and sustainable development that other schools can learn from.

Today, Coral Cambing Elementary School stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community learns and grows together. Project Ugnay sa Pag-unlad is more than a program—it is a movement, one that continues to nurture confident learners and build compassionate partnerships.

PTA President Edna Amurao captures this spirit perfectly, “We initiated Project Ugnay sa Pag-unlad to enhance cooperation between parents and the school. Involving parents in every aspect of their children’s education will greatly benefit the school.”

In Coral Cambing, a school has become the heart of a community—and the community, in turn, has become the school’s enduring soul.