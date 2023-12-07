Coral conservation pact forged in Bataan province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Local government units and non-government organizations (NGOs) were led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in implementing programs to preserve coral reserves in Bataan.

The DENR, Provincial Government of Bataan, Bataan Peninsula State University and GN Power Dinginin-party have joined hands for the project dubbed “Kulay Koral”.

The DENR said the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) sealed in Morong town aims to revitalize corals by transplanting them along the coastline of Sitio Dinginin in Barangay Alasasin, Mariveles.

“It is a conservation initiative under the Project TRANSFORM or the Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilient and Sustainable Communities in Bataan. Through the Kulay Koral project, baseline information on the remaining coral species present in the project site will be established to aid in the government’s conservation protocol development,” the DENR said.

During the MOA signing, the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte Hatchery in Morong was also launched. It was earlier adopted by GNPD on July 25, 2023 according to the DENR.

The DENR added that the coastline of Sitio Dinginin is an integral component of the expansive 77-kilometer Manila Bay Coastline within the Bataan province.