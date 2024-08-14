Cordillera to showcase products in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) is set to showcase its various agricultural products and industry-related programs on August 17 to 23, 2024 at the Waltermart in this capital city.

DTI Pampanga said the marketing activity will be participated by all six provinces of CAR including Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province.

“Similar to the previous year, priority industry clusters will still be featured during the event such as Coffee, Cacao, Processed Fruits and Nuts, Bamboo, Wearables and Homestyles with the inclusion of other Processed Foods/Agribusinesses sector. Additionally, it was planned to bring these products to another region to bolster their journey towards market expansion, paving the way for increased success and growth,” the DTI added.

The event dubbed “Kordilyera Negosyo Agraryo Trade Fair” is supported by agrarian reform beneficiaries.

In this project, the government commits to provide a comprehensive package of support services to stimulate the enterprise development of Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) beneficiaries.

In addition to this, the project promotes sound, efficient, and effective management and resource utilization.