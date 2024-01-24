Corporate Guarantee goes 'live' with new core insurance system

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---LausGroup's non-life insurance firm Corporate Guarantee (CG) on January 19 went "live" with its new core insurance system meant to improve its overall operational efficiency.

The new core insurance system--- GENIISYS or General Non-Life Insurance System---is a flexible solution that supports its end-to-end operations, being future-read all with the end goal of providing enhanced customer satisfaction.

GENIISYS facilitates and enhances processing transactions from proposals to policy delivery, issuance of certifications, official receipts and completing claim requests while increasing accuracy, compliance to regulators like the Insurance Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Another plus of CG's new core insurance system is e-document retention that supports the environmental preservation and protection.

The system, which is in line with the LausGroup's thrust to digitize operations across the countryside conglomerate, highlights CG's in the digital landscape, another move that strengthens its position as among the top non-life insurance firms not only in Central and Northern Luzon, but in the entire country as well.

Along with GENIISYS are other projects being lined up at CG to further reach its customers and partners to raise higher awareness on the importance of being insured and with the right insurer like the homegrown firm, which has remained true to its motto “We Value Our Commitment.”

The "GENIISYS Go Live" event was is in collaboration with Computer Professionals, Inc., a Filipino owned technology company with proven track record in servicing general insurance companies in the Philippines.