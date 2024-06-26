Council vs child labor created

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A council that will protect children from all forms of abuse, exploitation, violence, discrimination, cruelty and poverty has been established by various government agencies and institutions in Central Luzon.

A memorandum of agreement creating the Regional Council Against Child Labor (RCACL) was signed by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The RCACL members include the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Council for the Welfare of Children, National Economic and Development Authority, and Philippine Information Agency.

The council also includes the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Philippine Statistics Authority, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, National Youth Commission, End Child Prostitution and Trafficking Philippines, A Child's Trust is Ours to Nurture, Inc., Asurion Philippines, and United Pulp and Papers Corp. Employees Union.

DOLE is the lead agency in amplifying the government efforts against child labor.

The program establishes measures to prevent all forms of abuse against children.

It also creates an enabling environment for children to fulfill their dreams.

DOLE records show that about 2.6 percent or two out of three in 100 child laborers are in Central Luzon.

“While this is significantly low, the government targets to completely eliminate the incidence of child labor not only in the region but in the entire country. We aim to change the lives of child laborers, their families and their communities through the implementation of the Philippine Program Against Child Labor,” Labor and Employment Undersecretary and National Council Against Child Labor Alternate Chairperson Benjo Santos Benavidez said during the observance of World Day Against Child Labor that was held in San Jose town, Tarlac.