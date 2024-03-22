Couple to get reward for Ally's recovery -- Lazatin

ANGELES CITY -- The city government is set to receive a P100,000 reward to the couple who worked for the safe return of Alley, the missing five-year-old girl.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said the reward will serve as a token of gratitude for the assistance of Janette Escalona and Allan Escalona in locating the whereabouts of Ally.

“We are immensely grateful for the couple in aiding us in resolving this incident,” Lazatin said.

The mayor also invited the parents of Ally to witness the turn over of the reward to the Escalonas.

“This token shall underscore the importance of community involvement in ensuring the safety and well-being of Angeleños,” Lazatin added.

The social media post of Ally’s cousin, Jessica Audrey Campos, disclosed that the Escalona couple recognized Ally.

“Apparently, she [Ally] was brought by her abductor to Novaliches and was made to beg for money and food,” Campos wrote.

The girl went missing on March 17, 2024 after an unidentified man allegedly abducted her.

This prompted Lazatin to direct the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) to conduct a massive search and rescue operation.

The ACPO vowed to continue investigating Ally’s abduction.