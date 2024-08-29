Cow burps and climate change

Climate change is probably the biggest environmental threat to humanity. It is caused by too much emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. Around 75% of GHG is carbon dioxide (CO2) which is released by the use of fossil fuels from power plants and motor vehicles. The majority of the remainder is methane. However, methane traps more heat in the atmosphere per molecule than CO2, making it 80 times more harmful.

According to the United Nations, 600 million tons of methane are emitted in the atmosphere every year. Of these, about 60 percent originates from human activities with agriculture contributing to nearly half of the global anthropogenic methane production. The livestock sector is one of the greatest contributors of methane emissions, mainly produced through the natural digestive process of ruminants known as “enteric fermentation” and manure management practices. Ruminants such as cows, goats and sheep ferments grass and other plants in a specialized stomach prior to digestion then bring it back to its mouth to be chewed again generating methane in the process.

To limit global warming to 1.5°C, the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change said that methane emission should reduced by a third. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN said that the most promising strategy involves improving animal and herd efficiency. This includes using better feeds and feeding techniques which can reduce methane generated during digestion as well as the amount of methane and nitrous oxide released by decomposing manure.

For instance, Danish scientists are developing a grass that will cut down how often cows burp and pass gas, reducing the amount of methane. Collaborating with international seed company DLF, the scientists are working to create a “super grass” that is easier for cows to digest, thereby reducing the amount of gas that builds up in their stomachs. Another promising solution comes from a study in Australia in 2016 which found that feeding sheep a species of red seaweed called Asparagopsis taxiformis eliminated methane emissions by 80%.

While not desirable, a “stick” strategy was implemented by Denmark. This country will impose a tax on the emissions from livestock beginning in 2030 to force the reduction of methane from ruminants. The aim is to reduce Danish greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels by 2030. They will be the first country to institute this type of tax.

The tax will amount to 300 krone (P1,613) per tonne of CO2-equivalent emissions from livestock from 2030, rising to 750 krone (P4,032) in 2035. A 60% tax break will apply, meaning that farmers will effectively be charged 120 krone (P645) per ton of livestock emissions per year from 2030, rising to 300 krone (P1,613) in 2035. Danish cow produces on average six metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year.

Previously, New Zealand passed a similar law to take effect in 2025, but it was removed following intense criticism from farmers and a rightward shift in government. Denmark faced similar criticism but managed to reach the current agreement.

As ordinary citizens, we can help reduce methane emissions by cutting down on meat consumption, especially beef.