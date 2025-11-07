CPA Board topnotcher thanks Capitol for aid

Accountancy licensure topnotcher Mike Ronnel Diwa Castro, a scholar under the Expanded Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the Provincial Government of Pampanga, expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Castro thanked Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda after topping the 2025 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants (CPA).

Castro 22, a resident of Barangay Sta. Teresa 1st in Lubao, Pampanga, garnered an impressive 91.83 percent rating, emerging as the topnotcher in the 2025 CPA board examination.

The Capitol said that, Castro, a graduate of Pampanga State University, has been an EFAP scholar since his third year in college.

Capitol officials said the financial aid program "enabled him to purchase essential review materials and other academic needs that helped him prepare for the board exam."

Castro said his success also belongs to those who supported him along the way.

“Ang achievement ko pong ito ay hindi para sa akin lang, kundi pati na rin sa mga taong tumulong at sumuporta sa akin, at kabilang po kayo doon. Maraming salamat po,” Castro said.

Provincial government records show that around 14,000 college students in Pampanga benefit from the EFAP.