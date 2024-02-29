CPDO's approach to climate change and disaster reduction

IN preparation for the much bigger challenges of climate chang and disaster reduction, the local government unit of Mabalacat City is relying on its City Planning and Development Office headed by Rosan S. Paquia,EnP to put up with measures to at least sustain the impact of these natural abnormalities.

Thus, a 3-day training on climate and disaster risk assessment was conducted at Savannah Resort Hotel, ClarkView, Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City was attended by Rosanand his staff from January 30, 2024 to February 1, 2024.

Welcome and special messages were delivered by Rosan Paquia, EnP and City Administrator Franco Alejo L. Madlangbayn and the welcome remarks were given by Ms. Coraon O. Labay, MPA, OIC ELUPDD of DHSUD Region 3, this as per the program prospectus given me by Rosan.

The first day morning session saw the discussion on understanding of fundamental concepts, terminologies and principlles on hazard and climate change by Ms. Rose Anne N. Romero.

Mext ca,e the overview on climate and disaster risk assessment by Ms. Corazon O. Labay.

After the lunch break, Ms. Romero continued with the CDRA outline.

A lecture and workshop 1 on inventory of hazards, records of disaster and hazard susceptibility checklist by Ms. Donna S. Sitchon, EnP, HHRO V, ELUPDD was done.

Lecture and workshop 2 on climate projection, data and climate impact chain was conducted by Architect Tria Mae M. Santos, UAP HHRO 1 ELUPDD.

A presentation and critiquiig of outputs followed.

The second day of the training saw demonstrations on exposure and risk analysis and a workshop 3 was done.

The third day witnessed the conduct of lecture and workshop 4 -summary findings, identification of priority by Ms. Dianna Macabali, MPA EnP HHRO IV ELUPDD.

Lectures 5 and 6 on mainstreami8ng CCA, DDR and other localplans were conducted by Misses Macabali and Labay, respectively. With these lectures and workshops, the CPDO is expected to have gained much knowledge about climate change and risk reduction assessment.