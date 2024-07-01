Creation of committee vs illegal POGOs urged

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil has proposed for the creation of a national joint committee aimed at preventing the operation of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Capil stressed the need for a strong legislative response to halt POGO operations in the country.

The mayor cited their negative impact on public order, safety, and the integrity of local government units.

He said the creation of a national joint committee can provide thorough analysis and recommendations necessary to safeguard communities.

“Hindi na po ito ang tamang panahon para magturuan po ang lahat ng mga government agencies concerned. Tama po si Senator Risa, ito na po ata ang isa sa pinakamalaking iskandalo sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Kaya imbis po tayo ay magturu-turuan, minumungkahi ko po na

magkaroon ng isang joint committee ang national government na masinsinang aaralin ang mga gagawin para hindi na mangyari muli itong sitwasyon dulot ng POGO,” Capil said.

Capil recommended a comprehensive review of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) validation process to mitigate potential risks from incorporators of new businesses, particularly POGOs.

“Ang hakbang na ito ay maaaring makatulong upang maiwasan ang pagsasamantala sa ekonomiya at regulatory environment ng Pilipinas ng mga entidad na maaaring magdulot ng mga banta sa seguridad,” he said.

Capil also reiterated his stand in supporting the call for total ban of POGOs in the country.

“Sa kabila ng minimal na economic benefits at matinding social costs ng mga POGO establishments, kasama ang mga hamon sa pagpapatupad ng regulasyon na ipinakita sa mga pagdinig ng Senado, sumusuporta ako nang buong-buo sa mga panawagan nina Senador Risa Hontiveros at Win Gatchalian para sa total ban sa POGOs,” he said.

He assured the Senate and the provincial board that he and the local government will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation to prosecute those behind the POGO hub in their municipality.