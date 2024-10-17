CREBA holds national convention in Pampanga

MEXICO -- The Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations (CREBA) is holding its national convention in Pampanga.

The national convention from October 16-18, 2024 carries the theme “Philippine Real Estate and Housing: Navigating the Next Decade."

The event commenced with a golf tournament at Beverly Place Golf Club and a welcome dinner at Lakeshore in Mexico town.

The main convention will take place at Hilton Clark Sun Valley with the opening of housing and trade exhibits.

Representative Camille Villar (Las Piñas City, Lone District) led the ribbon-cutting ceremonies with Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, who was represented by Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda- Cayabyab; Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., represented by Councilor JC Parker, Noel Toti Cariño (CREBA National President), Alejandro Mañalac (CREBA VP International Affairs and Convention Chairman), and Carla Espinosa (CREBA Pampanga President).

Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera delivered a message about catalyzing economic growth and innovation during the opening ceremonies.

The convention consists of seven sessions addressing various topics: partnerships and collaboration, balancing human settlements and food security, property trends regarding environment and tourism, green building strategies, innovative funding models for housing, community engagement for sustainable housing, housing policy reforms, and real estate best practices.

These sessions are facilitated by executives of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark International Airport Corporation, various government departments, and private organizations.

Following these sessions, a developers' forum will include representatives from Cebu Landmasters Inc., Hausland Development Corp., Pueblo de Oro Development Corp., and Federal Land Inc. This will be succeeded by a keynote address from Senator Imee Marcos (Chair, Urban Development, Housing, and Settlements) and a panel discussion with the Home Mutual Development Fund, Development Bank of the Philippines, and Landbank of the Philippines.

Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, will discuss legislative initiatives supporting housing and urban development alongside representatives from the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation and Social Housing Finance Corporation.

The convention will conclude with the presentation and approval of resolutions and a gala night.

CREBA, established in October 1973 by founder Manuel M. Serrano and industry leaders, is a private non-stock, non-profit corporation recognized as the umbrella organization for over 4,000 firms and individuals in the real estate, housing, and construction industries.

CREBA boasts 32 chapters in the Philippines and seven overseas, representing developers, builders, brokers, contractors, and professionals in various fields.