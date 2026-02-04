Crime volume in Sta. Ana drops 39.64% in 2025

The crime volume in the municipality of Sta. Ana dropped by nearly 40 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, according to the data from the town police.

In a report presented by Major Norlito Calderon, chief of the Sta. Ana police, the station recorded a 39.64% decrease in crime incidence in the town.

Calderon presented the report during the courtesy call of Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, to Mayor Dinan Labung.

Calderon added that police data showed a 100 percent crime solution efficiency, indicating that all reported crimes in the municipality were resolved.

He also reported that 37 wanted individuals were arrested during the same period.

During the meeting, the three officials discussed the enforcement of laws against vehicles with loud or modified mufflers as part of efforts to maintain public order and safety.

Labung thanked the police officers for leading operations that helped maintain peace and order in the municipality.

The mayor also assured the support of the local government for the programs of the local and provincial police.