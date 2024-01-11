Crimes in CL drop by 4.46%: PRO-3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The crime incidents in Central Luzon have decreased by nearly 5%, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) disclosed yesterday.

PRO-3 Director, Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, said the region logged 38,364 cases in 2023.

It is lower by 4.46% compared to the 40,155 cases recorded in 2022, Hidalgo added.

He attributed the decrease in crimes to the continuous implementation of enhanced managing police operations and the Interactive Engagement Policing (IEP) of Central Luzon police.

He said the year-round campaign against most wanted and wanted persons yielded a total of 9,001 individuals.

He added that the battle against illegal drugs resulted in the arrest of 8,398 drug personalities and seizure of 23.60 kilograms of suspected 'shabu' worth P160,539,513.25 and 64.25 kilograms of alleged marijuana with a value of P7,711,053.72, along with the confiscation of 194 assorted firearms and 12 explosives.

The fight against illegal gambling also resulted in the arrest of 5,965 individuals and confiscation of P3,922,794.00 bet money, Hidalgo said.

He added that at least 57 operations against illegal logging were also conducted that resulted in the arrest of 104 persons and recovery of illegal logs worth P2,526,304.88.

Hidalgo also mentioned that 21 operations against illegal fishing were carried out by cops in the region.

This resulted to the arrest of 355 individuals and confiscation of illegal fishing paraphernalia worth P613,670.00.

Hidalgo said efforts to account for loose firearms resulted in the confiscation and surrender of 712 assorted firearms and the arrest of 699 individuals.

Some 286 former and active members of rebel groups surrendered, according to Hidalgo.

He also cited the recovery of 271 assorted firearms and 272 explosives.

Some 757 individuals withdrew their support from rebel groups through the efforts of the Central Luzon police, he added.

Hidalgo lauded the personnel of PRO-3 for their commitment to preserving peace and order in the region.

"These achievements are the outcomes of thorough coordination and collaboration with various government agencies, all made possible through the cooperation and backing of the entire community," he said.