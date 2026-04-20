Crimes vs persons in CL drop by 49%

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3) said crimes against persons in Central Luzon have dropped by nearly half following implementation of the Safer Cities Program.

Data from PRO-3 showed cases falling from 41 incidents recorded between March 26 to April 5, 2026 to just 21 cases from April 6 to April 16, 2026.

These figures show a decrease of 20 cases or about 49% difference.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the development is the result of heightened police visibility, deployment of personnel, and stronger coordination with local government units and community partners.

“This reflects what consistent, well-coordinated policing can achieve on the ground. Our efforts are aligned with the directive of our Chief, PNP, PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., to keep our communities safe, secure, and conducive to progress,” Mendez said.

The Safer Cities Program, led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Philippine National Police, focuses on boosting police presence, cutting response time, and strengthening community engagement to prevent crime.

PRO-3 vowed to sustain the gains by intensifying preventive measures and maintaining close coordination with different groups to ensure peace and order in Central Luzon.