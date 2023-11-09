CRK, one of the world's most beautiful airports

CLARK FREEPORT -- Clark International Airport (CRK) was named one of the world’s most beautiful airports because of its architecture and design.

The award was given by the Prix Versailles, the World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO.

At least 24 airports worldwide are on the list, with CRK as the only one from Southeast Asia.

"It is an immense honor to be recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and we are truly humbled by this. It also inspires us to keep giving Filipinos what they truly deserve, a world-class airport,” said Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) President and Chief Executive Officer Noel Manankil.

The website prix-versailles.com said “the 'World's Most Beautiful' achievements recognition, granted by the Prix Versailles, highlights the primary role of the Laureates in beautifying and improving the living environment.”

Prix Versailles is a series of architectural competitions that shine a light on the finest contemporary projects worldwide.

Other airports on the list are Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Chile, Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in China, Eagle County Regional Airport in the United States, Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Greece, General Abelardo L. Rodríguez International Airport in Mexico, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland, Kempegowda International Airport in India, LaGuardia Airport in the United States, Los Angeles International Airport in the United States, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in the United States, Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom. Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco, New Plymouth Airport in New Zealand, Newark Liberty International Airport in the United States, Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in China, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the United States, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China, Split Airport in Croatia, Thessaloniki Macedonia International Airport in Greece, Turkistan International Airport in Turkistan, Van Don International Airport in Vietnam.

In 2021, CRK was one of the top six finalists in the 2021 World Selection of the prestigious Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport Category, which enabled the airport to be included in the list.