CRK to HKG: A journalist's journey of firsts

Certain life events, pleasant or otherwise, undoubtedly leave indelible impressions on a person’s life. Last year, I wrote about my funny (yet, very real) first-person account of two bomb threats against this newspaper.

To commemorate Sun Star Pampanga’s 28th anniversary today, I’d like to share another unforgettable experience I had when its nameplate (or masthead, if you’re British) read ‘Sun Star Clark’ then.

*

Sun Star paved the way for some of the “firsts” I’ve had during my fledgling career as a journalist, such as the opportunity to travel abroad.

Hong Kong had a special significance to me then because in the early ‘80s, my Tita Josie, who was working in the territory, gifted me with a red, battery-operated tin robot that she brought home from the former British colony.

Fond memories of that cool toy lingered in my mind as I boarded the Grand Air Boeing 737 bound for Hong Kong on June 16, 1996, to cover the ‘Clark Maiden International Flight’ – touted as the first commercial flight from the former US Air Force Base since the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

*

Less than a week before the trip, my editor (the late Ody Fabian) asked me to double-check and make sure that my passport was still valid. Excitement turned to panic because, apparently, I didn’t have one. Thankfully, the kind and ever-reliable Ronnie Tiotuico, who was the regional director of the Department of Tourism at the time, helped expedite the application process. Eventually, I got my first-ever passport.

*

I didn’t have any pocket money for the junket and the newspaper didn’t provide a travel allowance. Overwhelmed by the lack (or absence) of funds, I forgot to inform my family that I would be on assignment abroad.

On the eve of the trip, my mom, who saw me as she passed by my room, asked, “O’t mag-impaki ka? Nokarin ka munta?” (Why are you packing? Where are you going?) I replied absentmindedly: “Ala. Munta ku Hong Kong.” (Nothing. I’m going to Hong Kong)

I think my mom almost tripped as she rushed toward me. “Na?! Bakit?!” (What?! Why?!) she exclaimed anxiously as she held my arm, tears starting to well in her eyes. My poor mother thought I was seeking employment in another country and, perhaps, would suffer the same hardships that my Tita Josie had endured back then.

She heaved a sigh of relief when I told her that I would be gone for only a short while. Mom generously handed over a modest sum that she had painstakingly saved, allowing me to buy a Domke F-3X camera bag, a tripod, and a much-needed speedlight.

*

It has been 27 years since the event, so it was a challenge to recall certain details. But thankfully, longtime buddy Noel Tulabut and photojournalism mentor Jojo Due were on hand to help me write this story.

*

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) installed a commemorative bronze plate at the old passenger terminal to immortalize this inaugural CRK-HKG-CRK flight, which carried the theme ‘One Small Step for Clark, One Giant Leap for Philippines 2000’. The plate also included the names of all the passengers who represented various entities in both the public and private sectors.

*

Unfortunately, that commemorative plate has been lost to time. Sometime in 2012, Jojo said he stumbled upon it at one of the construction sites in the old passenger terminal. He asked the working crew if he could take it for safekeeping but they declined.

I hope that the management of CIAC will search for this missing piece of local aeronautical history and restore it to its original glory as it is an integral part of CRK’s resilient past.

*

The Pampanga Press Club (PPC), which is celebrating its 74th anniversary, recently concluded its election of officers. Congratulations to Noel (president), Minerva Zamora (EVP), Ria Isidro (secretary), Marna Dagumboy-Del Rosario (treasurer), Arlyn Lukban (auditor), and directors Rudy Abular, Jojo, Ian Ocampo Flora, and Rendy Isip.

The PPC is also home to Sun Star Pampanga (SSP) Editor-in-Chief Rey Navales and reporters Chris Navarro, Ian, and Cha Cayabyab, including SSP alumni Tonette Orejas, Minerva, Ria, Marna, and Arlyn. Still writing column pieces are Noel, Ding Cervantes, and PPC President Emeritus, Tatang Max Sangil, who successfully facilitated the club’s election of officers.

*

A handful of PPC members are running Pampanga News Now (PNN), a dynamic online platform that delivers the latest information about the province and adjacent parts of the Central Luzon region, as well as other news of local and national interest.

Congratulations to PNN for being among the national winners of the ‘Bayanihan Media Awards 2023’ in the Online Media Organization Category.

According to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Facebook page, “The Bayanihan Media Awards recognizes media practitioners and organizations for their significant role and contribution in promoting and popularizing volunteerism and its importance to national development through their media work, thus encouraging the public to make volunteerism a way of life.

“The awards program is a partnership initiative of the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA), PIA, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC), and Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU).”

--Peter Alagos