CRK welcomes Sunlight Air's move to make Clark its Hub

Clark International Airport (CRK) is set to become the primary hub for Sunlight Air starting April 1, 2024, offering passengers a spacious and convenient gateway for its tropical getaways to destinations such as Coron, Naga, San Vicente, and Boracay.

Sunlight Air's move is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency with more schedules and an expanded network.

All flights between Manila and Siargao (IAO), Naga (WNP), San Vicente (SWL), Coron (USU) and Caticlan (MPH) will operate to and from CRK.

Flight Schedule as follows: