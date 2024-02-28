CRK welcomes Sunlight Air's move to make Clark its Hub

Clark International Airport (CRK) is set to become the primary hub for Sunlight Air starting April 1, 2024, offering passengers a spacious and convenient gateway for its tropical getaways to destinations such as Coron, Naga, San Vicente, and Boracay.
Sunlight Air's move is part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency with more schedules and an expanded network.
All flights between Manila and Siargao (IAO), Naga (WNP), San Vicente (SWL), Coron (USU) and Caticlan (MPH) will operate to and from CRK.
Flight Schedule as follows:
Noel Manankil, Chief Executive Officer and President of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the operator of CRK, expressed excitement about this development.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sunlight Air to Clark International Airport, further solidifying CRK's position as a key aviation hub in the region. As we embark on this partnership, we are dedicated to providing passengers with an unparalleled travel experience marked by efficiency, convenience, and a focus on customer satisfaction," he said.
Getting to the airport is easy with convenient point-to-point (P2P) services provided by Genesis Transport Services. They operate routes to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trinoma, Dau, and Baguio City. Additionally, Victory Liner offers P2P services to and from Dagupan and Olongapo, making travel hassle-free.
For individuals bringing their vehicles, Clark airport provides expansive parking facilities and park-and-fly services.
For inquiries and booking information, please visit https://sunlightair.ph