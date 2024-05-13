Crops destroyed by El Niño nears P70M

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The damages caused by the El Niño phenomenon on Pampanga's agricultural sector are nearing P70 million, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported.

The latest report from PDRRMO showed that the damages to rice, corn and cassava crops amounted to P69,801,950.87.

San Simon town suffered the biggest damage with P15,717,625 worth of rice crops, followed by Apalit with P9,431,345.60, San Luis with P9,063,974.20, and Sta. Ana with P6,572,824.

Mexico town also registered damages to rice crops valued at P2,940,676.18

Floridablanca also had damages worth P27,500, and Candaba P24,213,234.

Porac town is the lone municipality in Pampanga that incurred damages in corn and cassava crops amounting to P1,834,771.57.

PDRRMO also reported that a total of 976 farmers in the said barangays were affected by the drought.