Cruz is new Pampanga SK federation president

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Lubao Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president John Carlo Cruz was elected as new president of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Provincial Federation on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the Benigno Aquino Hall here.

Cruz is set to sit at the Sangguniang Panalalwigan as an ex-officio member replacing outgoing SK Federation of Pampanga president Moshe Lacson.

The other officials of the SK Federation of Pampanga include Vice President Lloyd Nucum of Apalit, Secretary Lalaine Guevarra of Bacolor, Treasurer Noe De La Fuente of Guagua, Christic Caguiat of Arayat Public Relations Officer Paul Andre Tiongco and Sergeant-at-arms Eugene Ocampo.

The elections was attended by Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Myra Soriano, Pampanga Provincial Police Office Provincial Director Levi Hope Basilio, representatives from the Commission on Elections and other sectoral observers.