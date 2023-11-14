Cryptocurrencies creep into global economy

For those of you who are still scratching your heads when it comes to cryptocurrency, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The world of digital currencies can be quite confusing to understand, especially for those of us who have grown up using physical cash and credit cards. Let me break it down for you in the simplest way possible.

What exactly is cryptocurrency? It’s a digital or virtual form of currency that uses cryptography for security and operates independently of a central bank. In other words, it’s a decentralized form of money that is not regulated or controlled by any government or financial institution.

The first and most well-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was created in 2009 by an unknown person or group of people using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin gained popularity for its potential to revolutionize the way we think about money and transactions. Since then, thousands of other cryptocurrencies have been created, including Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and many more.

How does cryptocurrency actually work? Well, it’s all based on a technology called blockchain. Think of blockchain as a digital ledger that records all transactions made with a particular cryptocurrency. This ledger is decentralized and maintained by a network of computers called nodes. Each transaction is encrypted and added to a block, which is then linked to the previous block, creating a chain of blocks – hence the name blockchain.

The security and transparency of blockchain technology is what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing to many people. It eliminates the need for a trusted third party, such as a bank or credit card company, to verify and process transactions. This means that transactions can be made directly between users, without the need for any intermediaries.

So, why is cryptocurrency creeping into the mainstream economy? Well, for one, it offers a level of financial freedom and accessibility that traditional banking systems don’t. With cryptocurrencies, people can send and receive money anywhere in the world, at any time, without having to deal with the high fees and long processing times typically associated with cross-border money transfers.

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to revolutionize industries beyond just finance. For example, blockchain technology can be used to create smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code. This can streamline and automate various processes, such as legal agreements, supply chain management, and more.

Many businesses and individuals, in fact, are starting to see the potential investment opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer. As the value of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, more and more people are looking to invest in them as an alternative asset class. This has led to the emergence of cryptocurrency exchanges, where people can buy, sell, and trade various digital currencies just like they would with stocks or commodities.

Converting conventional money to cryptocurrency and vice versa is a fairly straightforward process, thanks to the availability of online exchanges and cryptocurrency wallets. In order to convert conventional money, such as Philippine Peso (PHP) or US Dollar (USD) into cryptocurrency, you first need to create an account on a cryptocurrency exchange platform, such as Coinbase or Binance.

Digital wallets run by local telcos such as Gcash and Maya have also integrated crypto exchange in their systems. So, if you have loaded cash into your wallet, you are just few clicks away from buying your first crypto token. The process typically involves a small fee for each transaction.

Converting cryptocurrency back to conventional money follows a similar process, but in reverse. You can sell your cryptocurrency on a cryptocurrency exchange for fiat currency, and then withdraw the funds to your bank account or credit card.

This move by digital wallet administrators, somehow, added legitimacy to the already growing reputation of crypto as legal economic instrument.

Of course, with the rise of cryptocurrencies, growing concerns and challenges are needed to be addressed. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for fraud and cybercrime, as the industry is still relatively young and unregulated. There have been numerous cases of hacking and theft of cryptocurrencies, which has led to a lack of trust in the security of digital assets.

Cryptocurrency values are influenced by a variety of factors that can cause their prices to fluctuate. One major factor is market demand - if more people want to buy a particular cryptocurrency, its value will rise. On the other hand, if people start selling off their holdings, the value will drop. This is why news and events can have a huge impact on cryptocurrency values. For example, if a major country were to ban cryptocurrency trading, this could cause a sudden drop in value as people panic and try to sell off their assets.

Another factor that affects cryptocurrency values is technological advancements and changes. If a cryptocurrency is updated with new and improved features, it may become more valuable as people see it as a better investment. Similarly, security breaches and hacking incidents can cause a decrease in value as investors become wary of the currency's stability.

Government regulations can also influence cryptocurrency values. If a government decides to place restrictions or taxes on cryptocurrency, this could lead to a decline in value as it becomes less appealing to investors.

One must bear in mind that the value of cryptocurrency is highly volatile, and the exchange rate can fluctuate widely. This means that the value of your cryptocurrency holdings can change dramatically in a short period of time.

So, it’s important to stay informed and consult with a professional if needed.