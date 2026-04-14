CSC, BCDA to build civil service center in NCC

A partnerships between the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has been formalized to establish a national training facility for government workers in New Clark City.

The agreement, which includes a usufruct arrangement, was signed on April 13, 2026, at the CSC Central Office.

CSC Chairperson Marilyn B. Yap and BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang led the memorandum of agreement signing.

The two officials were accompanied by Commissioner Luis Meinrado C. Pañgulayan and BCDA Senior Vice President for Legal Services Diana Joyce N. Basco-Galera.

Under the agreement, BCDA is granting CSC access to a one-hectare property in New Clark City for 50 years, with an option to extend.

The site will be developed into a dedicated complex aimed at advancing training, education, and professional growth for public sector personnel.

The initiative aligns with the administration’s goal of improving government performance by enhancing the competence and leadership of civil servants.

The training hub is expected to contribute to faster policy execution, more efficient public service delivery, and stronger program outcomes for citizens.

Yap thanked BCDA for supporting the commission’s vision of a more responsive civil service.

She emphasized that the planned facility will go beyond conventional leadership training by focusing on the distinct demands of public sector work, incorporating Filipino values, and fostering a culture of collaboration and citizen engagement.

Yap added that the project represents more than just physical infrastructure. She described it as part of an effort to reshape mindsets within government and strengthen the role of public servants as the country’s key institutional asset.

Bingcang, for his part, said the project reinforces New Clark City’s role as an emerging center for governance and innovation.

He noted that investing in the development of civil servants ultimately improves the quality of services delivered nationwide.

Under the agreement, CSC is required to submit a development plan within six months after receiving planning documents from BCDA.

The facility will be designed and constructed in accordance with New Clark City’s master plan and established design standards.

BCDA will provide technical support in planning, site layout, and architectural design, and will also assist in the facility’s future operations and maintenance.

The proposed training center will include a main hall that can accommodate around 300 to 500 participants, along with classrooms, breakout rooms, conference spaces, and a data processing center.

Additional features will include on-site accommodations, dining facilities, an executive lounge, and wellness amenities such as a gym.

Sustainable elements, including solar energy systems, will also be incorporated into the design.

Once completed, the center is expected to serve as a key venue for capacity-building programs, supporting ongoing efforts to modernize and professionalize the Philippine bureaucracy.