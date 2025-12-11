CSF 10-year solid waste management plan okayed

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Region III approved the City Government of San Fernando's 10-year solid waste management plan.

The updated and comprehensive plan outlines San Fernando’s strategies and commitments for the next decade.

It aims to strengthen the local government's waste management systems, promote environmental sustainability, and ensure safety and cleanliness.

During the presentation of the plan by the City Solid Waste Management Board CSWMB and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the DENR and EMB stamped the unanimous approval of the program.

The agencies expressed confidence in the city government's direction and approach toward environmental stewardship.

Mayor Vilma Caluag and other city government officials vowed to scale up solid waste management programs to build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable community.