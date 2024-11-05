CSF 'Alay Lakad' set on Nov 21

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City of San Fernando Alay Lakad Foundation, Inc., in cooperation with the city government and Rotary Club of San Fernando, has set this year's "Alay Lakad" on November 21, 2024.

The activity carries the theme "King balang takbang, kayanakan la ding makinabang" (in every step, the youth benefit).

The annual walk for a cause aims to raise funds for the scholarship of out-of-school youth in the city who wish to pursue their studies.

This year's event will feature a spoken word poetry competition for students on November 19 at Heroes Hall and the Miss Alay Lakad coronation at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on November 20.

Starting at 6 am, participants will start from four points: in front of Pampanga Capitol; Dolores Intersection Flyover; Petron Gas Station Tagulod in Del Pilar; and Ponduan, Juliana; then converge at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Preparations for the annual event started as early as August 19, 2024 after the Alay Lakad 2024 chairmanship was turned over to Mark Leandro Rodriguez from Minardo Sotto, Jr.

Some P1-million in counterpart funding was earmarked by the city government for the scholarship grants of beneficiaries.

Alay Lakad Foundation, Inc.Foundation President Ruben Sy said that 90 scholars are currently listed in the roster, with 10 more targeted to be included in the program this year.

Last year’s Alay Lakad was held on November 24. It was participated in by thousands of delegates from government agencies, barangays, schools, civil society organizations, and the business community in San Fernando.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the city government held the Alak Lakad Foundation, Inc. “mini” walks for a cause to continue raising funds for the education of out-of-school youth.

Nationwide, the walk for a cause with the theme "Alay-Lakad para sa Kabataan ng Bagong Pilipinas!" will be held on November 24, 2024 at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila.