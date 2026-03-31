CSF among world’s 20 cities with "zero waste"

The City of San Fernando has been named among the world’s 20 “Cities Towards Zero Waste” by the United Nations.

The local government said this marked a "significant recognition" of its solid waste management programs.

The Pampanga capital is one of only two cities in the Philippines that earned the title, alongside Iloilo City.

The recognition is given to cities demonstrating "ambitious and innovative" approaches in waste reduction.

It is part of an initiative led by the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, with support from UN-Habitat and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Also included in the global list are Accra (Ghana), Bologna (Italy), Chefchaouen (Morocco), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Dehiwala (Sri Lanka), Florianópolis (Brazil), Gaziantep (Türkiye), George Town (Malaysia), Hangzhou (China), Kisumu (Kenya), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Lilongwe (Malawi), San Francisco (United States), Sanya (China), Suzhou (China), Varkala (India), Yokohama (Japan), and Zapopan (Mexico).

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, more than 2.1 billion tons of municipal solid waste are generated globally each year.

This shows the critical role of cities in addressing the waste crisis and its impacts on climate change, public health, and livelihoods.

The “Cities Towards Zero Waste” initiative aims to recognize local government leadership, promote best practices, and encourage wider adoption of sustainable waste management systems.

It also seeks to inspire other cities to pursue zero-waste strategies and adopt local-level circular economy approaches.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rosbach said cities are at the forefront of the zero-waste transition, with local governments playing a key role in reshaping economies, influencing consumption patterns, and advancing inclusive and sustainable solutions.