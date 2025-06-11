CSF, Australian embassy eye dev't cooperation

Two officials from the Australian Embassy paid a courtesy call to City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Australian Embassy Second Secretary (Political) James Lawler and Political Officer for Domestic Politics and Human Rights Angela Aquino met with Caluag and discussed the local government's priority programs.

The embassy is looking on how it can assist Caluag in implementing programs and delivering basic services to the city constituents.

The Australian Embassy officials said that they have been visiting various parts of the country to strengthen their connection with the regions, particularly in the areas of development cooperation and good governance.

San Fernando Tourism and Investment Promotions Officer Ching Pangilinan joined the three officials during the meeting.

Caluag showcased a number of tourism-related initiatives of the city, including the lantern-making industry.

The mayor even told the visitors that she considers exporting lanterns, made by the city's artisans to Australia. | via CIO-EOM,SDL