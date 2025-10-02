CSF authorities urged to act on burglaries

A businessman has called on City of San Fernando authorities to intensify their drive against crimes particularly, car and house burglaries.

Macky Nicdao, an entrepreneur and a member of a religious group, said he was victimized by a group of Basag Kotse on Wednesday night.

He appealed to the local police to conduct regular patrols to prevent robbery incidents.

Nicdao also suggested the installation of more CCTV cameras around the city.

"To the authorities of CSFP, we sincerely call on you to take stronger action against these incidents. Please prioritize additional CCTV installations, regular patrols, and preventive measures to protect the community," the businessman said.

"Last night (around 7:30–10:30PM), while I was attending a Prayer Cellgroup in the City of San Fernando, we became victims of the Basag Kotse gang. My car was broken into professionally done, no alarm triggered and my bag containing money and a phone was stolen," the victim said.

Nicdao claimed that these rampant robbery incidents appear to be unabated.

"When we reported it, police shared that there have already been many similar incidents happening, yet it feels like nothing concrete is being done to stop it. What’s alarming is that this incident happened near a police station and there were no CCTV cameras in the area," the businessman said. "And while we were in the police station filing our report, other victims were coming in too including a case of house robbery happening at the same time. This only shows how rampant these crimes have become."

He even warned everyone to never leave valuables inside the car, park only in well-lit and secure areas, push for more CCTV coverage and security patrols in public areas, stay vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity.

Colonel Aries Gonzales, chief of the city police, confirmed the incident saying they have already identified "persons of interest" in connection with the car burglary.

Gonzales added that the local police are set to ask the victim to file charges against the suspects. (RGN)