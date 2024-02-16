CSF Bulaon Bridge opened

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Third District Board Member Mica Gonzales and her brother, San Fernando Councilor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales led the opening of the new Bulaon Resettlement Bridge.

The structure will connect the sections of the resettlement and decongest traffic in the area.

The P25 million bridge was constructed through the initiative of 3rd District Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr.

The project included P10 million for riprapping and approach development.

Councilor Gonzales said the new facility will help in easing traffic congestion in the resettlement area's western portion.

It connects the resettlement area's "saudi" section with the rest of the community, the councilor said.

"This will enable better traffic for commuters and motorists coming in and out of the western section of the resettlement area. This is among the infrastructure initiatives to better improve traffic and connectivity with the Bulaon Resettlement," Gonzales said.

Board Member Gonzales said the barangay council is proposing another bridge on the eastern side of the community to connect the eastern and southern areas of the resettlement.

"The local council is asking for another bridge to be built and I think they are still working on some right-of-way issues," Gonzales said.

The board member said their father, Rep. Gonzales, is "more than ready to assist the resettlement in terms of better public structures to improve traffic and connect the whole community better."