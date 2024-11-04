CSF celebrates Children's Month

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The City Government of San Fernando, together with the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) and various sectoral groups on Monday launched the celebration of this year's National Children's Month at the Heroes Hall.

The event was themed “Break the Prevalence, End the Violence: Protecting Children, Creating a Safe Philippines."

The celebration of Children's Month or "Buwan ng mga Bata" here was launched through a performance staged by LCPC members and youth leaders.

The event showcased the need for child protection and a conducive environment for children.

The Makabata Helpline 1383, an initiative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Council for the Welfare of Children was also launched during the event.

Makabata Helpline 1383 will be the primary hotline. It will cater children’s concerns, encompassing all kinds of child’s rights violations.

It is a venue where the public can help the government in protecting the rights of the vulnerable sectors, especially the children, to provide them with a caring atmosphere – free from any form of abuse and exploitation and an environment that allows them to realize their full potential and ability to contribute, in their own little ways, to nation building.

The local celebration of Children's Month in the city includes a series of educational sessions, skills training programs, and health and wellness programs, among others.

The celebration of National Children's Month is in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989, to sustain the promotion and protection of children's rights.