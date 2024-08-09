CSF council declares city admin 'persona non grata'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Sangguniang Panlusod of San Fernando declared City Administrator Nelson Lingat as "persona non grata" through a resolution initiated by Councilor Ricky Hizon.

During a supplemental budget deliberation on July 4, 2024, Hizon, vice-chair of the Committee on Allocation, Budget and Finance said that he was "slighted" by the actions of Lingat.

"Kebastusan ya ing institution. Lalu na ketang amanu ng 'magbiyasa-biyasa kayo ala kayung balu.' Sabi ku, dati kang manungkulan, administrador ka, alter ego na ka ning mayor, potang kayi magsalita kang makanyan?" he narrated in an interview with CLTV36.

Hizon then raised a motion to declare Lingat as persona non grata.

Committee of the Whole Resolution No. 2024-149 declared "Nelson Galang Lingat, City Administrator, as persona non grata due to grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming a public officer/employee, conduct prejudicial to the interest of public service and abuse of authority when he uttered disrespectful and inappropriate behavior towards the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, thereby besmirching its reputation and destroying public respect."

Hizon said the "commotion" started when he said that it should be the department heads answering questions from the Sangguniang Panlusod and not the city administrator.

Lingat even allegedly questioned the point to order of Hizon as vice-chairman of the committee, he claimed. "Why shouldn't I have the right? We [chairwoman] researched that the point order could be raised by the chairman, vice-chairman and member. Only, the point of order was instigated when I called for it to give way for the head of the City College to talk."

Hizon added that Lingat is no longer welcome at the Sannguniang Panlunsod. "We will stand as part of the Sanggunian. It [the resolution] was approved as a whole."

For Lingat, who was a resource person in the deliberation, said it was a case of "miscommunication."

"It was some sort of miscommunication during the deliberation of Supplemental Budget No. 3. I did not know their basis, but as I've said, I am not questioning their wisdom. As far as I am concerned, I think I was not unbecoming to be charged as such, because I am part of the group invited as a resource person. So I have the right to speak on behalf of the department concerned," he said.

As to being unwelcome at the Sannguniang Panlunsod, Lingat said that it is "not binding" and will not have any effect on his work as city administrator.

"I am under the Executive Department and not the Legislative. And the truth of what happened will eventually come out as other department heads were also there when it happened. I have high respect for the Sanggunian because I served there [as councilor] for more than 28 years."

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that being persona non grata "is a mere expression of sentiment" and a particular individual branded as one cannot be stopped in performing his work, like in the case of Lingat.