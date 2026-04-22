CSF council to revise ‘charity ordinance’

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of the City of San Fernando said it will revise the proposed ordinance regulating the conduct of feeding programs and other charitable activities in the city.

The measure, authored and sponsored by Councilor Noel Tulabut, seeks to institutionalize and establish guidelines for the implementation of feeding programs, as well as medical and dental missions.

Since its introduction, the proposal has generated social media reactions from non-government organizations, the business sector, and city residents.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2025, the SP conducted a public hearing to present the initial draft of the ordinance and gather feedback from different groups.

Representatives from civic organizations that regularly conduct charity events in the city, Businessman Rene Romero of the Pampanga Business Circle and Lawyer Paul Yusi of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., raised several concerns during the hearing.

Among the issues cited were the potential discouragement of donors due to additional requirements and the possible imposition of monetary penalties.

Other groups expressed support for the measure, citing the safeguards it will provide to communities in the event of unforeseen incidents during such activities.

Tulabut said the concerns and recommendations raised during the public hearing will be considered in the preparation of the final draft of the ordinance.

“Finally, makakagawa na kami ng final draft ng ordinance indicating all the suggestions and the opinions of the stakeholders. Pag-aaralan talaga namin ng maayos at i-furnish ulit namin sila kopya para talagag mapino ang pagkakagawa nitong ating ordinansa,” Tulabut said.

He added that the ordinance aims to standardize policies governing the conduct of charity activities in the city to ensure uniform compliance with established guidelines.

The councilor also said he is open to repealing the ordinance if it proves to be disadvantageous to the community.

“Kung nakita po natin na hindi ito nakakatulong at nakakasagabal pa, ako mismo ang magpaparepeal nito. Pero sa ngayon, bigyan po muna natin ng chance,” Tulabut said.