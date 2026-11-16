CSF councilor nabbed for irregular land sale

A first-term councilor in the City of San Fernando was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) over alleged irregularities in the sale of lots in two housing developments in Mexico, Pampanga.

Councilor Racquel “Kay” Pineda was apprehended on Friday, November 13, inside the office of Kay-Land Real Estate Development Corp. in Barangay San Agustin.

Two other company representatives, identified as Rebecca Calma and Analyn Pascual, were also arrested during the operation.

The CIDG said Pineda, six company officials and other individuals allegedly persuaded buyers to purchase lots by claiming that the properties were legally-owned by the company and available for sale.

However, records from the Pag-IBIG Fund reportedly showed that several lots had already been transferred, sold to other parties, encumbered or classified as acquired assets.

Other properties were reportedly registered under the Development Bank of the Philippines and private individuals.

Authorities recovered two receipts, boodle money and genuine bills during the operation, which was witnessed by barangay officials.

Pineda, Calma and Pascual were presented before the City Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday, November 14, in connection with complaints of estafa and syndicated estafa.