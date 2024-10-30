CSF dengue cases increase by 10%

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The City Health Office (CHO) of San Fernando reported on October 28 that the number of dengue cases in the city increased by 10 percent over the past four weeks.

The CHO said 409 dengue cases were reported by different units from January 1, 2024 to October 12, 2024.

Latest data shows that the number of cases is 10 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

The CHO added that a clustering of cases was recorded in 16 of 35 barangays from September 15 to October 12.

The healrh office noted that the concerned villages had three or more cases of dengue during the said period.

Barangay Dolores had the most number of cases with 16; Barangay San Jose with 10; barangays Sindalan and Bulaon with 9 each; Del Carmen and Quebiawan with 8 each; Calulut, Dela Paz Sur, Maimpis and Telabastagan with 6 each; Panipuan and San Nicolas with 5 each; Sta. Teresita with 4; while Baliti and Del Rosario had 3 each.

The CHO urged all barangays across the city to adopt and implement the 5S (Search and destroy; Secure self-protection measures; Seek early consultation; Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas; and Sustain hydration) strategy of the Department of Health (DOH).

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads by mosquitoes, specifically Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, to people.

According to the DOH and World Health Organization, most people who get dengue will not have symptoms.

While many dengue infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness, the virus can occasionally cause more severe cases, and even death, the agencies said.

The most common symptoms are high fever (40°C/104°F), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands and rash, which usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days.

The agencies warned that severe dengue symptoms often come after the fever has gone away.

These include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, pale and cold skin, and feeling weak. Individuals with these severe symptoms should get care right away.

In the City of San Fernando, dengue suspects may go to Rural Health Units and Barangay Health Stations for assessment and consultation (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM); and Super Health Center-Central Laboratory at Rural Health Unit VI, Civic Center compound, San Isidro for testing (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM).